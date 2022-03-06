This is how Putin bombs civilians in Irpin

The family only has 500 meters left in the open air, under the bombardment of the Russian artillery, to hope to reach the white van that waits for them at the end of the road to leave behind Irpin, a town in the western suburbs of Kyivdevastated by bombing for several days.

The youngest son, a boy with a hat and a bag on his back, climbs on a plank that crosses the river, under the ruins of a destroyed concrete bridge, hand in hand with his father. The older brother follows him, with a cat in his arms and a suitcase in his hand. Parents carry bundles too

With the help of ukrainian soldiers, climb an embankment on the other side. At that moment, an artillery salvo cuts through the air. Behind the embankment, just 100 meters away, a bomb raises a cloud of earth and smoke. Once past the embankment, they must run out into the open along a road, terrified, to join the white van, which will travel at its own risk to the reception area, a kilometer away.

At the foot of the van, the little boy fixes his gaze on dthe bodies, barely covered with a blanket. Two civilians in the same evacuation process were fatally shot by Russian gunfire at the evacuation shuttle crossing point.

One is lying on his back, with his suitcase next to him. Next to the other body, a box for a cat. Inside, no sound or movement. Little Spiderman’s family is pushed towards the van, which speeds away down the road, under the shouts of a Ukrainian soldier. At the end of the road, a yellow school bus will take them directly to the station to board an evacuation train heading west across the country.

They are safe but they will never forget the terrible images seen during their evacuation.