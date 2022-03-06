This was never for business or money

“This has never been about business or money for me, but out of pure passion for the game and the club.” Roman Abramovich has put Chelsea on the market, one of the great jewels of European football in the face of pressure on the Russian oligarchs as a result of the war of Ukraine, but that phrase distills what has been and continues to be one of the great problems in the business of the ball. Faced with clubs that need economic sustainability to survive, others have unlimited gasoline as long as their owner does not become attached to another toy. So that it is understood how little money matters to him: he is going to give up to recover 1,398 million pounds (1,686 million euros) that he has loaned to the club. And, something that honors him, the more than 3,000 million that he can calmly ask for his actions will be donated to the victims of the invasion of Russia.

When someone is willing to give up almost 5,000 million euros, it is that, effectively, the money practically does not matter to him. A situation that applies to the one who enthroned the blues in the elite previously squandering the more than 1,000 million in losses assumed since he took control in 2003. An identical situation to that of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or Manchester City, despite the fact that the economic injection there comes directly from two Middle Eastern countries and is made through sponsorships that are difficult to justify in terms of market conditions.

It is what they have been criticizing for years FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, without weapons to be able to compete with someone who can afford to reject 200 million for a player at the cost of him going free later. You will not find me against the freedom of the market that some would like, and that would shield the historical figures of the Old Continent without giving new guests an option, but that does not imply defending waste. Free competition must also ensure that State aid is nipped in the bud. In the offices of City you know what’s going on, well Ferran Soriano was in front of spanair when its sale failed Qatar Airways for the investigation of Brussels about injections Generalitat.

That is the great debate that must be tackled now. FIFA and UEFA to give stability to the system and placate attempts such as the super league. The future of European football depends on economic sustainability, understood as spending based on what is actually generated. No artifice. It’s not hard to understand, and it shouldn’t be hard to execute either. Everyone would win.