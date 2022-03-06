This was never for business or money

“This has never been about business or money for me, but out of pure passion for the game and the club.” Roman Abramovich has put Chelsea on the market, one of the great jewels of European football in the face of pressure on the Russian oligarchs as a result of the war of Ukraine, but that phrase distills what has been and continues to be one of the great problems in the business of the ball. Faced with clubs that need economic sustainability to survive, others have unlimited gasoline as long as their owner does not become attached to another toy. So that it is understood how little money matters to him: he is going to give up to recover 1,398 million pounds (1,686 million euros) that he has loaned to the club. And, something that honors him, the more than 3,000 million that he can calmly ask for his actions will be donated to the victims of the invasion of Russia.
When someone is willing to give up almost 5,000 million euros, it is that, effectively, the money practically does not matter to him. A situation that applies to the one who enthroned the blues in the elite previously squandering the more than 1,000 million in losses assumed since he took control in 2003. An identical situation to that of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or Manchester City, despite the fact that the economic injection there comes directly from two Middle Eastern countries and is made through sponsorships that are difficult to justify in terms of market conditions.
It is what they have been criticizing for years FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, without weapons to be able to compete with someone who can afford to reject 200 million for a player at the cost of him going free later. You will not find me against the freedom of the market that some would like, and that would shield the historical figures of the Old Continent without giving new guests an option, but that does not imply defending waste. Free competition must also ensure that State aid is nipped in the bud. In the offices of City you know what’s going on, well Ferran Soriano was in front of spanair when its sale failed Qatar Airways for the investigation of Brussels about injections Generalitat.
That is the great debate that must be tackled now. FIFA and UEFA to give stability to the system and placate attempts such as the super league. The future of European football depends on economic sustainability, understood as spending based on what is actually generated. No artifice. It’s not hard to understand, and it shouldn’t be hard to execute either. Everyone would win.
An avalanche of free shirts is coming in LaLiga
The sports industry still hasn’t recovered from the blow of the bookmaker ban, and it won’t be fast. That the prohibition of these sponsorships was made in the midst of a pandemic has only complicated the situation of some clubs, which have been finding temporary patches to the situation. What’s more, currently 22 clubs are officially without a main shirt sponsor next year. Everything indicates that Real Madrid and Emirates will continue together, Barça would have done it with Spotify and Atlético de Madrid advances in the relief for Plus500.
Behind the boom Of cryptocurrencies, one of the brands that has come to provide some stability is Cazoo, a car trading platform that has already secured the Real Sociedad and Valencia CF elastics. The problem is whether any more brands will appear with interest in landing in the Spanish market, because, if not, we could see a year of downward price pressure or clean advertising jackets. It will be a good time for romance fans to stop by the store.