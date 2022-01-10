This will be the 70th anniversary of the reign of Elizabeth II

Pomp, pageantry, parades, concerts and a dessert contest They will center the festivities to celebrate the 70 years of reign of Elizabeth II, as announced this Monday by Buckingham Palace.

Isabel Alejandra Maria Windsor She was named queen on February 6, 1952, at just 25 years old, after the death of her father George VI. On this date in 2022, the 95-year-old sovereign will become the first British monarch to reach 70 years of reign, now leading 15 Commonwealth countries after Barbados declared itself a republic in November.

To mark the occasion, Buckingham Palace announced four days of festivities to be held between June 2-5, the anniversary of Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 at the Westminster Abbey, in the first and so far only televised ceremony of its kind in the UK. The celebrations will begin on a Thursday, declared a public holiday as well as Friday, with a parade through central London.

More than 1,000 soldiers, horses and musicians will march in the traditional Trooping the Color or “Banner Parade”, which usually commemorates the queen’s birthday annually but has not been celebrated since the beginning of the pandemic after its cancellations in 2021 and 2020. Afterwards In perpetuating a centuries-old tradition, 1,500 towns and cities across the country, overseas territories and Commonwealth countries will light a cauldron “to celebrate the jubilee.”

Among the announced initiatives, one of them, named “Jubilee Green Canopy”, will allow plant 60,000 trees nationwide by 2022. The other will consist of a national contest, open to all professionals and pastry enthusiasts over eight years of age, “to create a new dessert dedicated to the queen.” The five finalists will prepare their recipe before a jury, which will include the palace chef.

A religious ceremony will be held on June 3 at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. The following day a grand concert will take place at Buckingham Palace featuring “the world’s biggest stars to celebrate some of the most important moments of the reign.” And on June 5, more than 200,000 “neighborhood parties” organized by volunteers throughout the country are planned. The festivities will be closed by a great march in London that will combine “theater, circus, music and street art.”

The health of the monarch

With this celebration, the British monarchy, recently eclipsed by the deterioration of the monarch’s health, which adds to several noisy scandals within the royal family, hopes to generate positive news and improve its image.

The third son of the queen, prince Andrew61, faces a civil lawsuit in the United States for sexual assault, related to his friendship with the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein and his British friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of child sex trafficking.

On the other hand, prince henry37, grandson of the monarch who together with his wife Meghan shook royalty by announcing their sudden retirement in January 2020 and subsequently denouncing alleged racist comments within the royal family from their Californian exile in March 2021, he plans to publish his memoirs this year.

