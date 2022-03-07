Tremendous Jumbo display at Paris-Nice

Long live sports wars! Where winners and losers do nothing but fight, without blood and without hatred, and in a cycle where the loser praises the winner and where everyone lines up, like the stars, to applaud, regardless of the ‘jersey’ they wear, those who are so superior, not arrogant, those who are capable of putting a platoon in check, of leaving and even rewarding the supposedly weakest to become the first leader of the Paris-Nice.

The Jumbo runs on a different bike highway than the others. They are so good that only Tadej Pogacar is authorized to take the ticket at the toll they put on the road. No one else, not even an Ineos that hopes that one day soon Egan Bernal will pedal again, or a Movistar that continues to be devoted almost exclusively to the almost immortal art of Alexander Valverde. But when the Jumbo, as happened in the first stage of the Paris-Nice, puts the engine at maximum speed, nobody is able to follow them; no one, all behind them and three in front; Christophe Laportethe guest, Wout van Aertthe incredible cyclist, and primoz roglicthe only one prepared for another Slovenian not to win the Tour.

In a first stage apparently destined for a massive sprint, the Jumbo He wanted to change the script. They knew, because there was a circuit, that a hill appeared five kilometers away and that was where Laporte he pulled so hard that he only allowed his teammates Van Aert and Roglic that they follow him, so that the three, in relay, reach the finish line and so that the team’s bosses let the French cyclist win on his land and wear a yellow jersey that is copied from the one worn by the first classified of the French round.

Roglicat the first change and with 28 seconds of reward, has already made it clear that he is the great favorite for the final victory and, at this moment, it can only be affirmed that he will win only with the permission of an extraordinary runner called Van Aert, capable of showing off in the mud of cyclocross, on the plains, in the mountains and in time trials. a race without Van Aert It is a different test and that is thanks to the Paris-Nice and those wonderful and peaceful cycling wars that vibrate on the cycling roads.