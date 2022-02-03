Two Olympic Games, two Chinese and 14 years

Beijing will become the first city to host the Summer and Winter Olympics on Friday. The 14 years that separate them are half a generation in historical terms, but they seem several considering the changes in China. That naive and underdeveloped country that was looking for the embrace of the world is close to unseating the United States at the top of the global economy after benefiting like no other from globalization.

Neither the winter Games rival the summer Games in terms of packaging, nor was the world suffering from a pandemic at the time. The expectations, then, are more humble. Some “simple, safe and splendid” games are pursued, a formula far removed from the usual dithyrambs. China intended to show that a global macro-event with reasonable normality is also possible with coronavirus, but the outbreaks, although ridiculous in contrast to the magnitudes of the rest of the world, forced a change in plans. Months ago he already gave up on tourists and last week he canceled ticket sales after the omicron variant sneaked into the capital. Only the groups chosen by the authorities will occupy the stands after exhaustive controls. The games, even without tourists, threaten the armor of the zero tolerance policy. Among the thousands of arrivals from abroad in recent weeks, more than 200 positives have been detected. Contagions in the Olympic staff bubble are taken for granted and efforts are focused on not reaching the population.

Nor have these games been spared from political noise. About those it was repeated that they were “the most politicized in History”, a dubious title if we look at the block absences in Los Angeles or Moscow. The Uyghurs have replaced the Tibetans as a global concern and the United States has led an “institutional boycott” that has been supported by Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. The 500 representatives sent by Moscow, at odds with Washington over the Ukrainian issue, will fill the gap.

Nobody in China has been surprised by the campaign in one part of the world. The Chinese hoped in 2008 that their coming out after a century and a half of isolation and countless tragedies would receive the congratulations of the international community. In order not to bother the host, customs such as spitting or eating raw garlic were sacrificed. The jubilation was swept away as they watched in amazement as the masses harassed the torch walk in some Western capitals. Few Chinese today ignore the country’s image in Western societies or the Sinophobia heightened by the pandemic.

Nor does the world expect these games to change China. On the eve of the previous ones, the drastic reduction in executions and other significant advances were pointed out as signs of a democratizing trend that the Games would accelerate. China, on the other hand, has tightened control even more on civil society and its president, Xi Jinping, will be extended in his chair after blowing up the two-term limit that Deng Xiaoping, architect of the opening, had devised to prevent Maoist excesses .

It is hard to recognize this China in that one. It has quadrupled its GDP, increased the middle class from 3% to 51%, and eradicated extreme poverty. A country that used to export cheap manufactures is now leading the technological sectors that will change our lives like 5G and has reached Mars. The skyscrapers have gone from 848 to 2,708 and those sheep trains have been swept away by the expansion of high-speed lines, from a hundred kilometers to more than 40,000. China is already a high-income country and with aggressive policies it seeks a more equitable distribution of wealth after past wild growth. No one fears that pollution will ruin these Games after China fixed the environmental ruin of that time with bold and painful policies.

In the chronicle of the opening of those Games that this correspondent signed, it was predicted that they were not so much an opportunity for China to get to know the world as for the world to get to know China. Fourteen years later, it is worth mentioning the partial success of the prognosis: the world is as attentive to its defects as it is autistic to its virtues.