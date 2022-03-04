Two out of 3 Spaniards over 40 years of age have problems reading restaurant menus

2 out of 3 Spaniards between 40 and 70 years old have had vision problems to read the letter of a restaurant menu, and almost 90 percent of Spaniards have been in situations where they needed to have glasses to see up close. However, 41% hide having vision problems, which influences, along with other reasons, that only 1 in 3 Spaniards use progressive glasses.

These are some of the data from the study ‘It’s time for progressives’ by Multiópticas, where some of the vision problems faced by a segment of the Spanish population and their consequences are translated into figures, and thus bring the use of progressives closer to the population, especially people over 40, the age at which this problem usually appears, according to the study.

In the words of Carlos Crespo, General Manager of Multiópticas, “Although wearing glasses is an increasingly widespread need due to increasing age or the use of screens, it is striking that there are still taboos on the use of progressive lenses. The study ‘It’s time for Progressives’ brings to the table real problems of real people, with which we intend to normalize and bring the use of progressives closer to those who need it most”.

Through two spots, everyday situations are raised in which the protagonists face problems derived from the lack of vision. Thus, the campaign seeks to break down the barriers and taboos that prevent Spaniards from using progressive glasses for the first time. Taking real situations as a starting point, the spots reflect the data

of the studio through common scenes in which people are affected by their vision problems and the lack of progressive glasses.

The vision of the Spanish in figures

The data from the study ‘It’s time for Progressives’ by Multiópticas focuses on reflecting the vision problems of the Spanish population between 40 and 70 years of age, of which almost 80% have problems seeing up close. The most common activities in which respondents have had vision problems include reading the mobile (almost 63%), reading common media such as a restaurant menu (55%) and working with documents in the work environment (an 51%).

Some surprising data from the ‘It’s time for Progressives’ study, such as the fact that 41% of respondents hide their vision problems, led Multiópticas to delve deeper into the reasons. Thus, it is discovered that one of the most common incentives that leads respondents to hide their lack of vision is the social factor. Not being able to read a restaurant menu well in the presence of other friends leads 13% of people aged 40 to 49 to hide their need for progressive lenses.

The study also shows that almost 90% of Spaniards with vision problems have considered wearing glasses, while only 32% have used them. With regard to those who have never considered wearing glasses, the study indicates that laziness in having an eye exam is the main reason, but it also highlights the refusal to feel older than they are, since half of the respondents consider that the average age to start using progressive glasses is close to 50 years.

In fact, approximately 8 out of 10 Spaniards who have had vision problems seeing the letter on a restaurant menu admit that they have not been embarrassed to stretch their arm to see clearly, but those between 40 and 49 years old They are the ones that most indicate feeling shame.