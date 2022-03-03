Two years after the first contagion of covid in Catalonia: “We knew it would come”

“It wasn’t a surprise. we knew it would arrive at any moment. There had been cases in China and the epidemic was growing a lot in Italy.” Hospital Clinic of Barcelona attended the first patient with covid-19 in Catalonia. It was him fourth case in Spain. This Friday, February 25, is the two years after that diagnosis, announced at a press conference by the Ministry of Health, and Peter Castro, head of the section of the intensive surveillance area, was the doctor who treated her. “We were prepared to care for patients with coronavirus, but we did not expect the magnitude of the tragedy. Such a large number of patients in such a short time, with so much need for hospitalization and admission to the ICU… All of this It was unexpected.” Since March 2020, 2,391,092 people have been infected in Catalonia and another 26,549 have died.

At that time the Clinic was the referral hospital of Catalonia to treat cases of covid-19. It was expected that they would arrive because, in addition, the center at that time was making a active search of patients with coronavirus. On February 24, a woman came to the center Italian woman then 36 years old who had been days before in Lombardy. His symptoms (cough, fever) were similar to those of other infections. “But the suspicion that it was covid was high because it came from an area where there was this infection,” recalls Castro. At that time, only those patients who, in addition to presenting symptoms, had been in risk areas before (Wuhan, Lombardy) were suspected of covid-19. It was unknown what the virus was already circulating in the community and that many people who had not traveled abroad were already infected.

Isolation and ICU

When this patient arrived at the Clinic, the isolation protocol. And, once he tested positive for the PCR, he was immediately admitted to an ICU. “He was not serious, but the protocol at the time indicated that, despite this, he should enter the ICU. At that time he had very little information: we did not know what the transmission routes of the virus were, how we could protect ourselves, which patients could evolve well and which badly”, justifies this intensivist. Thus, the Clinic decided to apply its protocol for high isolation infections (like hemorrhagic fevers or Ebola), which takes the patient to the ICU just in case it gets really bad.

Then it was unknown transmission capacity of the coronavirus. “[El covid-19] It is a disease very similar to flu syndrome”, explained the then Secretary of Public Health, Joan Guix, at the press conference called by Salut to report on this first case. Health authorities around the world minimized the risk of the virus and they relied on the strength of health systems that in territories such as Spain and Catalonia had years weakened by cuts.

Castro remembers how the following two or three days After that first case of covid-19, a “small trickle of patients”. But, later, the growth of infections was “exponential”. “More and more and more and more, until a room was filled, then an ICU, then another room… And then the situation that everyone knows occurred,” says the doctor. When there began to be a significant number of daily cases, the Clinic stopped admitting them to ICUs. And not only that, all hospitals began to care for patients with covid-19. Today, most patients pass the infection at home, but this was not the case two years ago.

Two years later, images of the suffering of many people who lost family members, of patients with sequelae, of people who lost their businesses due to the economic crisis. “You look back and you feel like let everything be over once and never happen again”, it says. The way of living in society has changed. Castro stays with the “solidarity” demonstrated in the most difficult moments of the pandemic.