UEFA could leave Russia without a Champions League final due to the crisis with Ukraine

The UEFA prepares all the scenarios for a possible change of venue for the Champions League final on May 28, 2022 given the seriousness of the military crisis in Ukraine. The highest European body has been pressured to assess this option after Vladimir PutinPresident of Russiaannounced the decision to send troops to the east of Ukraine.

According to ‘The Guardian’ UEFA’s current position is to keep the match in Saint Petersburg, but the situation is not fixed and therefore they are studying different alternatives. The final has already been moved due to Covid in the last two editions, so it would not be a novelty, although it would be the reason for the change.

“UEFA is attentive to the evolution of the conflict,” the body said in a statement. “At the moment it is not our idea to change the place,” adds the letter.

Gazprom, a key player

The zenith it is the only Russian club that is playing in European competition this season, but even so the country’s financial situation can be key to decision-making.

Gazproma Russian gas company, is one of the main trading partners of the UEFA. Last summer both entities announced a sponsorship expansion agreement so that it would be in the main European competitions. It also owns the naming rights of the stadium where the final is played.

On Tuesday Volodymyr ZelenskiyPresident of Ukrainecalled for the immediate closure of the gas pipeline project Nordstream in response to the military actions of Russia. The project is owned by Gazprom.