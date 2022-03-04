Ukraine accuses Russia of “nuclear terrorism” after the attack on the Zaporizhia plant

the minister of Ukraine energyHerman Galuschenko, warned this Thursday that The world is on the brink of the biggest nuclear catastrophe in history. of peaceful use of atomic energy after the Russian attack that caused a fire in a building at the Zaporizhia plant, in the southeast of the country last morning.

“The aggressor continues to deal devastating blows to Ukraine. Not even the thousands of victims Not tragedies. Now they want to destroy the whole world,” he wrote on his Facebook page. Galuschenko denounced that Russian troops used tank, artillery and rocket fire against the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, “knowing the consequences catastrophic of their actions.”

“It’s a war of annihilation, of annihilation of humanity and our planet. The nuclear safety the enemy does not care,” the minister stressed. He added that Ukraine had been warning the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for days of the danger posed by the war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

international intervention now

“We demand the intervention of this international organization and the adoption of harsh measures against the aggressorbut so far they have not been adopted. State Emergency Service of Ukraine He indicated that fire teams, which were not allowed by Russian troops yesterday to access the plant’s premises, established that the fire covers three floors of a training building.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has addressed Europe to ask it to “wake up now” to Russia’s “nuclear terrorism”.

“Europe must wake up already! Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is on fire, they are disconnecting nuclear units right now“, he pointed out in a video posted on the Telegram account of the presidential office.

battles on the rise

The spokesman for the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, one of the 15 reactors in the country, confirmed early this Thursday that, due to the continuous Russian bombing of the area, the plant would be on fire and there would be danger of a nuclear threat. “The team of the Russian Federation is firing on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the Europe’s largest nuclear power plant“, he highlighted, according to the Unian news agency. For his part, the Mayor of Energodar, Dimitro Orlov, has confirmed that the attacks in Zaporizhia continue. “The battles continue in the ascent to the nuclear plant. Our national guardians support the defense. The victims are known, but not the exact number,” the mayor confirmed on his official Facebook profile.

As a consequence of the Russian bombardment, at the moment “no changes in radiation levels have been recorded“, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “As of 0555 hours (local time), a fire has been located in the training building of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Energodar in an area of ​​2,000 square meters. There have been no casualties or preliminary injuries,” Ukraine’s Emergency Service said in a report.

2,000 square meters affected

fire brigade they later put out the fire in the training center of the plant, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS). The fire, which covered an area of ​​2,000 square meters, was extinguished at 06:20 am (04:20 GMT), the DSNS said on its Facebook page. The damaged property is located outside the plant, in which, according to the Ukrainian authorities, the radioactivity levels are within normal ranges.

On March 1, the International Energy Agency (IAEA) lost contact with the radiological monitoring stations located in the city, which is the largest nuclear site in Ukraine. There they house six of their 15 reactors. Ukrainian specialists are trying to determine the cause of the loss of data transfer from the Zaporizhia NPP and to restore it. In addition, the IAEA has approved a resolution condemning the seizure of several Ukrainian nuclear power plants by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said Thursday that “Efforts continue” by Russia to reach the outskirts of Zaporizhia and Mariupol, two strategic enclaves that would allow Russia to close the siege and advance to other points such as Dnipro and Odessa. In recent days, residents of Energodar and Zaporizhia have attempted to block roads to slow down the advance of Russian troops.

rescuers on standby

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported today that the fire is “within the rules” and clarified that it broke out in a building outside the plant itself. “The condition of the fire in nuclear power plants is within the norm“, he indicated in his Telegram account. According to this official source, the fire occurred in the training building “outside the nuclear power plant” itself. He explained that the third unit was disconnected from the single energy system and that only the four is running.

He also added that while the fighting continues, the emergency services cannot extinguish the fire. “The rescuers are on standby,” she said.

No change in radiation

The Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, asked stop the use of force and warned of the danger of hitting nuclear reactors. Grossi spoke tonight with the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Shmygal, and with the regulator and operator about the “serious situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” according to the IAEA director in a message posted on his Twitter account. The regulator told the IAEA that “there have been no reported changes in radiation levels at the site of the nuclear power plant,” according to a message released on Twitter by the international body.