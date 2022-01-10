Ukraine “has the right to defend itself”, according to NATO secretary general

Ukraine has “right to defend oneself” what if Russia decides to use force will have “to pay a significant cost”, warned this Monday the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “We must reach a political resolution, avoid armed conflict. But we must be prepared for Russia to once again opt for the use of armed force, to choose confrontation rather than cooperation,” Stoltenberg said, adding: ” We must also send a very clear message to Russia that we are united and that there will be serious costs. “

The head of the Atlantic Alliance has made these statements before a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine commission with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanichyna. The two leaders have stressed the need to dialogue with Moscow to avoid the use of military means.

The Russian-American conversations They are underway since Monday in Geneva. On Wednesday a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, the first since July 2019. It will be followed on Thursday by a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna. “You don’t have to do anything about Ukraine without Ukraine,” Stefanichyna said. “The aggressor is not in a position to establish conditions until the Russian tanks leave the Ukrainian border,” the president has argued.

“Ukraine has the right to defend itself,” he insisted Jens stoltenberg, who added: “We are supporting Ukraine, helping it to assert this right of self-defense.”

The allies are providing equipment and funding bilaterally to modernize Ukraine’s armed forces, the Norwegian official has said.

“It is not realistic to expect that at the end of this week, at the end of the scheduled meetings, the problems will be resolved,” he argued but was optimistic about the possibility of agreeing on a way forward.