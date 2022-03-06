Ukraine resists… but Russia advances

Once Vladimir Putin decided to launch the military offensive on Ukraine, a simple estimation of the forces present seemed to indicate, without remedy, that the Russian victory would be total and immediate. However, just a few days after the start of hostilities, the situation on the ground paints a picture clearly different.

On the one hand, it is clear that Putin overrated the operation of its own armed forces. On none of the three fronts that Moscow has opened so far has it achieved definitive results. In the southeast, although it has already managed to gain control of Kharkiv, it has not achieved total control of Donbas, but its troops, with their local allies, only dominate half of its 53,000 square kilometers.

No land corridor

Nor have they yet been able to establish a land corridor that would allow them to connect their own territory with the Crimean peninsula; although Mariúpol already seems to be in their hands. In the north, the Ukrainian capital has not fallen, despite the fact that the main effort of the attacks has been exerted on Kiev with the aim of overthrowing the Zelensky government in order to put in its place a puppet in charge of drafting a new constitution. to decree the demilitarization of the country, to bless the definitive annexation of Crimea to Russia and to close the door to potential NATO membership.

The rest of the military actions unleashed in different locations only seek, for the moment, to force Zelensky to diversify his forces to prevent him from concentrating them on any of the previous fronts. In fact, the only area in which Russia has achieved absolute dominance is in the maritime, in both the Black Sea and the Azov Seagiven that the meager Ukrainian fleet was already destroyed by Russia in 2014.

On the other hand, it is also clear that Putin underestimated the Ukrainian defense capacity. A capacity that is born from the will to oppose those who, in his reverie, Putin believed would receive his troops as saviors of a government that he presents as Nazi and genocidal. The armed forces of Kiev are clearly inferior in all areas, but, with Zelensky as the main reference asset in the will to resist the invader, they are showing a much better performance than expected in principle.

They carry eight years of war in Donbas and during that time they have also received advice and material from Western countries. To that is added a citizen resistance that it has also surprised the invaders, and that it may become even more important when Russian troops enter cities like Kiev.

Russia has not followed its own combat manual, guaranteeing air dominance and softening targets with artillery attacks to demoralize the population and facilitate the subsequent advance of ground forces. Your overconfidence and your haste They have led him to opt for a rapid and direct advance that has resulted in a momentary failure. Now begins a new phase that includes indiscriminate artillery attacks against the civilian population, while the siege of Kiev is being completed with a view to its subsequent assault.

Along the way, both contempt for international humanitarian law and the crumbling of the all-powerful image of the Russian military machine are becoming visible, while it is also clear that NATO is not going to go beyond supplying weapons in defense of Ukrainians. A necessary decision, but not enough for victory.