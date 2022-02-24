Ukrainian sports stars outraged at Russian offensive in Ukraine

ukrainian sport He has not wanted to be left out and since this Thursday morning he has been showing his concern through, above all, messages on social networks after Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, announced the start of military operations in the country of East.

One of the first athletes who have shown their concern about the Russian invasion has been the Ukrainian tennis player, former number two in the world, Elina Svitolinawho has said she feels devastated in a message sent through her Twitter account.

On his Instagram account he has released a video accompanied by a text that says: “I am proud to be Ukrainian. We come together at this crucial time for the sake of peace and the future of our state. Glory to Ukraine“.

World football protests

Another of the athletes who has spoken has been Andrey Shevchenko, the great myth of Ukrainian football and former coach of the country. “Today is a difficult time for all of us. But we must come together. Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!“, He has also written on his Twitter profile.

Україна – моя Батьківщина! Я завжди пишався своїм народом і своєю країною! Mi пережили багато непростих per_od_v, і за минул_ 30 rok_v сформувалися як націya! Нація щирих, працелюбних і волелюбних громадян!Це найголовніше наше надбання! …https://t.co/sQxCFpwHIz pic.twitter.com/6LNW6Cw9oR — Andriy Shevchenko (@jksheva7) February 23, 2022

The captain of the team Ukraine and soccer player Manchester City, Oleksandr Zinchenko He has also come out publicly, in this case through his Instagram account: “My country belongs to the Ukrainians and no one can ever take it over. We are not going to hand it over. I can’t stand by and not talk about this. The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. The country in which I was born and raised and whose colors I defend internationally. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain intact”, said the player.

There has also been a message from Luis Cortesformer coach of Barca and who for a few months has been directing the Ukrainian women’s soccer team. The Catalan was these days in Ukrainewhere he won his first title with the national team and has sent a reassuring message from Kiev. Then, in statements to Rac-1, he indicated that he spent the night in a hotel in Kiev and at night “we heard three bombs. We thought they were firecrackers, but no. The anti-aircraft sirens have started.”

Cortés, who lives between Balaguer and Barcelona although he often travels to Ukraine due to his position, has indicated that the Spanish embassy has recommended that he move west, “as close as possible to the border with Poland, to leave the country. recommended to take food and water because the drive to Poland can be long”.

Good morning from Kyiv! We are with @EscuraJ and we’re fine. At the moment in the hotel, calm, in contact with the embassy and assessing the best option for the next few hours. It is time to keep a cool head and filter a lot of the information that comes to us. Thank you 🙏🏻🙏🏻 – Lluís Cortés (@Llcortes14) February 24, 2022

The Olympic Committee is also positioned

The Ukrainian Olympic Committee has used some statements from the judoka Darya Bilodid, Olympic medalist, world and European champion, to ask for peace. “I love my country, it is my home, my homeland. And I want to live in peace, without wars or constant threats,” said the athlete on the Olympic body’s Twitter account.

Я люблю свою країну, це мій дім, моя батьківщина! І я хочу жити в мирі, без в_йни і post_йних загроз.#prayforukraine 💙💛🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XG3FaD38V5 — Daria Bilodid (@DariaBilodid) February 22, 2022

The Schalke04 and Gazprom

Germany’s Schalke 04 announced that they will immediately remove the Gazprom advertising that has been on their shirts since 2006. Gazprom is Russia’s largest gas company, controlled by Vladimir Putin’s own government and the main sponsor of the Champions League since 2012. .

The crisis also affects Manchester United

The English club had to change its flight plan last Tuesday to Madrid to face Athletic in Champions. The ‘red devils’ normally travel to their international matches with the Russian airline ‘Aeroflot’ who has been one of the club’s sponsors for years. On Tuesday the team had to leave Manchester at 4:00 p.m.but the flight was canceled due to the crisis at the border of Ukraine and the invasion of Russian troops in the country. They finally traveled with Titan Airways to get to Madrid to play the match.

Now United is considering immediately breaking its sponsorship contract with Aeroflot, with which it has an agreement until 2023, according to British media reports. In addition, the United Kingdom is considering, also according to local media, vetoing the entry into the country of Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea, as part of the diplomatic sanctions against Russia. Abramovich is a businessman close to Putin.

The conflict directly affects sport

The warlike tension that has erupted between Russia and Ukraine It affects the sporting events that come for this end of the season. The UEFA He has been monitoring the situation for days to decide whether to move the venue for the Champions League final that will be played next May 28 at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg. The highest European body has called an extraordinary meeting for tomorrow, Friday, to assess the situation.

This past weekend the Qualifying match for the Basketball World Cup between the Ukrainian team and Spain. Barça handball has seen how its match against Motor on March 3 will finally be played in Slovakia and there is also alert in the Formula 1 because between September 23-25 ​​they had to play the Russian Grand Prixright now on the tightrope.

The uncertainty also carries over to volleyball because this summer the Men’s World Cup in Russiaright now with many doubts before a conflict that will have the maximum attention to see how it evolves.