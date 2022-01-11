Umtiti renews for Barça until 2026

The Barça has renewed the contract of Samuel Umtiti. Until 2026, three years more than those that had been agreed. Far from begging for an offer to arrive that would allow him to get rid of the defender, the club has extended the stay of the footballer who could reach ten years in the dressing room if he fulfills the new commitment.

The pact entails that Umtiti lowers the card in exchange for staying more years in the team, which will allow the registration of Ferran Torres. The decrease in the wage bill with this reduction (or deferral) of the emoluments of the French defender, which is distributed in four and a half years what he was going to receive in one and a half, facilitates that the Valencian forward can enter the League registry. However, he will continue to occupy a number of the first team, which makes it difficult for some of the youngsters such as Nico or Gavi to register. Those of Sergio Agüero, retired, and Yusuf Demir will remain free if he is returned to Rapid Vienna.

A case study

The figure of Umtiti and Barça’s relationship with the player is a case worth study. The club has been trying to transfer or assign him for two years, but has not succeeded. Due to the lack of offers and the null predisposition of the French to leave, because nowhere would they have paid the chip that he charges at Barça.

Umtiti was virtually fired during the summer – even the termination of the contract was being considered with him – but after a meeting with Joan Laporta he managed to ensure its continuity. Not only that: the president classified him as a “strategic” player. Riqui Puig it deserved the same qualifier.

The change of status was going to entail a greater participation of Umtiti in the team. It was not so. He did not play for a minute with Ronald Koeman or Sergi Barjuan (three games) and has only enjoyed 90 minutes with Xavi Hernández in Pamplona. He was the last player from the first team to make his debut and the one with the fewest minutes accumulated.

However, his contract with Barça, lowered, is extended for three and a half more years and the token is distributed over a longer time. Likewise, the Barça club gets a longer term to find a way out that seduces Umtiti, who has lowered his salary by 10%, distributing the money from the initial 18 months to the final 54. In this sense, Barça has wanted to be very precise in its official statement where it has indicated that “it has not acquired any superior financial commitment with the footballer.”

Exit clause

Not only that. The directive has also been especially grateful for the Frenchman’s decision because it frees him from a serious salary problem since there was no margin to register Ferran, who is facing the final stretch of his recovery to be able to debut as a Barça player.

“FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Samuel Umtiti for the effort and affection he has shown towards the Club”, is underlined in the public note issued by Barça that justifies the extension of the contract of the French defender in which it is possible to open the gate of enrollment in the League to Ferran.

In less than three days, Mateu Alemany, Barça’s football director, has carried out two essential operations that are key for the club to get closer to complying with the fair play financial requirement …

First was the transfer last Friday of Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa, assuming the English club a part of the card and accepting a purchase option of 40 million. Now it has been the surprising renovation of Umtiti. In his new contract, the French international keeps a free departure in 2023, when his previous contract expired, which would also allow the club to save the token of the three years added in the extension.