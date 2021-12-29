US demands sanctions against Myanmar after killing 30 activists

The NGO Save the Children confirms that two of its employees were executed and burned by the Burmese army on Christmas Eve

Washington asks to block the international sale of arms to the military junta that assumed command of the Asian country after a coup

U.S has demanded this Tuesday to block the sale international of weapons to Myanmar after this past Christmas Eve the rebels fighting the military meeting that governs the country found a grave with 30 burned corpses, among which would be two members of the humanitarian personnel of the NGO Save the children. “The attacks on innocent people are unacceptable and the widespread atrocities of the army against the people of Burma underscore the urgency of holding their members to account, “the US Secretary of State explained. Anthony Blinken.

From Washington, the administration of Joe biden has called on the international community to veto arms and technology trade with the military junta, which took command of Myanmar last February after leading a bloody coup. This past June, the General Assembly of the UN voted to prevent the shipment of weapons but the measure was not implemented after the refusal of China, Russia Y India, the main arms suppliers of the Asian nation. The UN has asked to investigate what happened.

This past Saturday the Karenni Human Rights Group explained that the 30 bodies found in the town of Moso, on the border with Thailand, were internally displaced persons who were executed by the military. Among them, there were also the bodies of children. However, Save the Children has indicated that two of the victims would be humanitarian activists who worked for the NGO.

USA and the European Union They have been imposing a series of Rangoon sanctions for years to deny their access to weapons, both against the coup plotters and against the previous administration, also under military tutelage.

Wave of repression

10 months after the military overthrew the Government of Aung San Suu Kyi and assumed command of the country with an iron fist, the repression against those who oppose the military junta, with massive arrests of opponents and violent attacks against protesters. Since February 1, atrocities such as the murder of at least 1,200 people and up to 10,000 arrests have been counted.

The international community also to attend to the precarious situation of the Muslim minority rohingya, whose persecution overflowed with the genocide released and protected during the mandate of Suu Kyi, once decorated with the Nobel Peace Prize. Between 2016 and 2017, ethnic cleansing committed by the Burmese army caused at least 25,000 deaths and forced more than 800,000 to flee their homes, causing one of the largest migration crises of this century. The disinformation and hatred campaign against the Rohingya spread with impunity by Facebook. Now refugee groups have sued the social network for its “crucial role” in the massacre, as the UN described it.

Suu Kyi was deposed by the army, which did not accept her party’s electoral victory in the November 2020 national elections. In early December, she was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of inciting unrest against the military junta.