Vaccine or exile: the Germans who fled to Paraguay

Hohenau, a small town in southern Paraguay of 15,000 inhabitants, is “A paradise where the sun shines and no cloud disturbs the blue sky”. And where, in recent months, converge “anti-democratic citizens, far-right activists, conspirators and opponents of vaccination and health restriction measures ”, tells the site in Spanish of the German public radio Deutsche Welle.

At least thirty German families have settled in Hohenau, a city founded by German immigrants at the beginning of the 20th century, reported the Paraguayan daily. ABC last October. Most of these families live in the secure Manantial neighborhood of this “German colony” prosperous, where is “An idyllic natural park” and where the culture of the European country is “Very ingrained”.

The German Embassy in Paraguay explained to Deutsche Welle not to have “Reliable data” on the Germans who emigrated to the country. But the site evokes those communicated by the Paraguayan immigration services, which recorded the installation of 1,077 Germans in 2021. After the Brazilians and the Argentines, the citizens of the country of Goethe represent the third population of foreign origin in Paraguay. .

Die Zeit, who also notes a difficulty in quantifying the phenomenon, assesses at