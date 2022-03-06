Valencia’s physicist submits to Barça

The physical and intense game of the Valencia was shown to be the kryptonite of barcawhich fell this Saturday clearly in the fountain (86-76), just as they had fallen in the first leg at the Palau last November. The overwhelming dominance of Valencia in the rebound and the ambition of the players of Penarroya ended up deactivating the azulgrana team, which had not lost in the ACB since January 9 when the Baxi Manresa stormed the Palau.

There are no comfortable games in the Endesa League. But they are even more complicated against a rival of the physical forcefulness of the Valencian team and, even more so, if the referees let them play with many contacts, as happened in the match at La Fonteta. The barca He was able to verify it and suffer it with a comparison in the difference of free throws (28 for the Valencians, 12 for the Catalans), which may give the idea that the same criteria were not applied in one zone and another. That feeling spread in Barça if we stick to the protests of Mirotic, Calathes, Kuric or Jasikevicius at some point in the match and the techniques received.

“They’ve dominated us physically, they’ve taken too many rebounds from us under our basket and then they’ve allowed too many things here. We have been disrespected,” he said, in a visibly angry tone. Jasikevicius.

Imbalance under the hoops

It is clear that Valencia was much more comfortable in that guerrilla war, with players who fight well on the offensive rebound like Dubljevic, Rivero, Tobey, people with experience, and also with the emerging Pradilla. The players of Penarroya They have assimilated well the philosophy of their coach. His claw and his character. They clearly dominated Barça on the rebound (44-23), also physically worn out by their third game in just five days and in which their figures as Mirotic, Davies, Laprovittola They weren’t quite comfortable.

The control under the hoops is what allowed Valencia to endure in the first half, in which the team from Jasikevicius took the initiative with the success of Laprovittola and Exum, but he was unable to open a gap that generated doubts in his rival (40-42) and what catapulted him into a second half already clearly controlled by Peñarroya’s team, with a Dimitrijevic splendid (16 points, 7 assists) and some combative Toby (17 points) and Rivero (14).