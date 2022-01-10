Vibrant draw between Villarreal and Atlético

Villarreal Y Athletic they mediate in a match with the scent of Champions. The Submarine He rolled into the game, but Atlético proved they are a heavyweight in the League by creating chances out of nowhere. At six minutes strap he cut a ball in the center of the field and nailed a huge goal from 50 meters. Villarreal ruled the game, but on the scoreboard it was Atlético. Gerard could tie in a delicious high heel that ran into the stick, and two plays later a hand of Lemar in the area he ended up with a penalty.

Threw it Gerard, I reject it Oblak and ended up marking in the reject Equal, but he finished off with his hand. The VAR canceled it and Villarreal kept pushing until they found a reward with a goal from Pau Torres in an Oblak error. The people of Castellón swept Atlético from the field and added one occasion after another. But the break was reached with a draw that rewarded the talent of strap and the local push.

Scheme change

The second part started with the same pattern. Dominance of the premises and occasions before Oblak that ended up curdling in minute 56, when Alberto Moreno managed to beat the Slovenian in a play that portrayed the rojiblanca defense. It was his turn to move the Cholo, that placed Koke for Cunha, Joao Féliz for From paul Y Vrsaljko for I gave it. He was trying to get strong in midfield and get the ball.

And just six minutes after changing the drawing and the proposal, the Athletic scored the tie in a shot from Kondogbia that Rulli could not see through a sea of ​​legs. Simeone it had been right with immediate effect, but there were twenty minutes to go and the game was wide open. Lemar had two clear opportunities, but he lacked conviction. A deserved draw that rewarded the efforts of both and leaves Atlético in the Champions zone.