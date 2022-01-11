VIDEO | A hundred shacks burn in a fire in Chile

Near a a hundred shacks have been consumed by the flames of a serious fire declared in a neighborhood of the city ​​of Iquique, located in the northern region of Tarapacá, in Chile.

The flames have consumed part of the houses built in what is known as the Laguna Verde camp, where several fire trucks are working to put out the fire.In addition, the National Emergency Office of the Ministry of the Interior (ONEMI) has reported that they have also displaced up to the scene of the incident several police units, who will be in charge of monitoring the area throughout the night to prevent the looting of the affected homes.

The fire broke out at around 4:00 p.m. (local time) in a sector characterized by its narrow passages, which has hampered the work carried out by the Fire Brigade. The mayor of Iquique, Mauricio Soria, has indicated that the event is now under control, although the flames have affected about 400 people, as detailed by the presidential delegate of Tarapacá, Miguel Ángel Quezada.

“There is quite a great complexity, regardless of what the fire is for the reconstruction issue, because that is a place that could not be inhabited“, Soria pointed out.