Video | Dozens of ostriches invade the streets of China

The most normal thing in big cities is to find yourself in a jam due to a lot of traffic or an accident, although what is not proper is to find yourself is a large multitude of animals scampering through the streets at their leisure.

Although it seems impossible, some inhabitants of Chongzuo (China) lived this adventure, since more than 80 ostriches became masters of the city streets when escaping from a farm. According to Atlas, the door of one of the pens in the corral was left open and the birds escaped from there.

Something surreal

Witnessing an animal stampede like the one the Chongzou residents saw is rare and that is why, although ostriches are scary animals, many citizens dedicated themselves to record and post videos on social media.

Luckily, there is no no notification of any injuries (neither animal nor human) and, with the help of the Police, return the birds to the farm they escaped from.