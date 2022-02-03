Video | Time trial rescue of Rayan, a 5-year-old boy who fell into a well in Morocco

Race against time to rescue Rayana 5-year-old boy fell into a 32 meter deep well in a town of northern morocco and that, as shown by the cameras inserted in the cavity, I would still be alive. Three machines work to access the place where the child is.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the town of Ighran, 70 kilometers east of Chefchaouen, when the boy fell into the well, a cavity near the family home, which had water but is now dry and very narrow, in which a skinny person can hardly fit. The work has continued all night and during the morning of this Thursday, without being able to access at the moment to the cavity where it is located.

In videos of the rescue broadcast by the digital newspaper Le360, you can see military, police and civil protection personnel, as well as numerous neighbors, next to the place where the bulldozers do their work to try to reach the little boy.

🚨 The elements of civil protection, à Douar Ighrane près de Chefchaouen, sont à l’œuvre depuis plusieurs heures afin d’extirper le jeune Rayan, 5 ans, took dans a puit profond de plusieurs mètres. pic.twitter.com/t7qqw2YH7v — Le360 (@Le360fr) February 3, 2022

Les opérations de sauvetage sont toujours en cours pic.twitter.com/OhpcbsV3YF — Le360 (@Le360fr) February 3, 2022

Sources from the local authorities told Efe that more than 19 meters deep have been excavated until this morning in work involving members of the Civil Protection, Auxiliary Forces, Royal Gendarmerie and the supervision of local authorities.

The same sources added that the authorities mobilized five machines that are digging parallel to the well to reach its depth and, from there, access the bottom of it to rescue little Rayan, who has been there for more than 40 hours.oxygen through a tube

At the same time, they added that the Moroccan troops introduced from the principle oxygen and water with sugar through a tube to the place where Rayan is stuck to keep him alive.

Witnesses present at the scene, located next to the family home in the town of Ighran, some 70 kilometers east of Chaouen, told Efe this morning that “the child is still alive.”

a volunteer tried to go down the well last night supported by a rope but got stuck on the road, as it is a very narrow cavity that used to hold water but is now dry.

This event is raising a lot of expectations in Morocco, where the social networks have been filled with photossolidarity messages and “save Rayan” hashtags.

Also with images and messages of solidarity with the child’s family. His parents have stayed all night in the place waiting for news of his son and dozens of neighbors have also gone there, as can be seen in the live videos from the event site.

The event recalls the case of Julen, the 2-year-old boy who died after falling in a well in Totalán (Málaga) on January 13, 2019