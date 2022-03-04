War in Ukraine | Viktoriya’s dilemma: stay in Barcelona or go to war

He hasn’t slept or eaten for days. He witnesses the war in Ukraine hooked to his mobile phone and his head can’t stop thinking about what he should do. Viktoriya Vaskevych, a 48-year-old Ukrainian mother, must make the most important decision in her life alone. “My head tells me to stay in Barcelona, ​​ask for asylum and start a new life here with my daughter safe from war, but my heart asks me to return home to my husband and my eldest daughter and that, no matter what happens, we stay together”, says Vaskevych from a hotel in the Poblenou neighborhood of Barcelona with glassy eyes. She is one of the more than 100 Ukrainians who have been trapped in Catalonia after the outbreak of war, eaten away by anguish and grief.

“What was my life like before? Normal. We lived in Frankivk. I worked as a child psychologist, my husband was a kettlebell athlete, my eldest daughter had just become independent and my youngest daughter went to school…”, she recalls. A life that was cut short at five in the morning last Thursday His 20-year-old daughter, Katya, woke him up with the noise of the bombs in the background. “She was crying… and she told me that a bomb had exploded near her house,” says her mother. Viktoriiya was then in Lloret de Mar (La Selva) with her parents and her 11-year-old daughter Eva. “That’s where she started the whole story,” she says. A story that, as the days go by, she is tearing him to pieces. “I try to stay strong, not cry… but it’s impossible“, she blurts out desperately.

reunion visit

Viktoriya undertook her trip to Barcelona on February 9, 2022. “My parents live in Canada and my sister in Barcelona. We hadn’t seen each other for more than two years, due to the pandemic. So we saved some money and I came here with my daughter to meet again,” she continues. They rented an apartment in Lloret to spend a whole month with their family. Viktoriya and Eva had to return to Ukraine on March 2. Their parents return to Canada on Friday “We rented a hotel room in Barcelona for the four of us from March 2 to March 4, that’s why I’m here now,” he says, but the war shattered all plans.

On Thursday, when the conflict broke out, Eva, Viktoriya’s youngest daughter, became speechless and lost her appetite. “She spends the whole day hooked on her cell phone”. The mother did too, to keep in touch with the rest of the family and to try to help where she could. “At first I was in shock, seeing all my friends hiding in the Kiev metro to avoid the bombs was exasperating,” she insists. Then He moved heaven and earth so that his twenty-year-old daughter could reach the family home, in Frankivk. “It’s in the west of the country and it’s not that affected by the war.” In fact, it is just 300 kilometers from the border with Slovakia. also got mobilize other friends who live in the country’s capital to go to the village. “Some have managed to get there. The others… they no longer answer the phoneor,” she says. And she bursts into tears. “You think the worst.”

The husband and the daughter, in the front

Through social networks, Viktoriya managed to contact some colleagues so that at least her eldest daughter could get out of the war and be safe. “I got a seat in a car that was going to Prague. But my daughter rejected it, she said that she was not going to leave only her father, my husband”, she continues crying. Vika’s husband, Andreii, has decided to enlist in the territorial militias and go to war. “My daughter has asked him to come home, to fight with them, making Molotov cocktails and resisting. But I don’t know what I should do. I would go by myself, but what do I do with my 11-year-old daughter who is here? Did I take her to war?” she asks herself.

A week after the outbreak of the conflict, this mother is still dislocated. “Nobody expected this to happen, we have been in the conflict in Donbas for eight years and with constant troop movements on the border, but no one could imagine that Putin would start bombing our country. If I had known, I would have brought my whole family”, exclaims the woman. It was an option that they had considered with her husband throughout these years of hostilities by Russia in their country. “You get used to this, we thought they would never enter” , it says.

build a life without him

“The problem is that I feel that I must make a transcendental decision for my whole family and that only depends on meí”, says the mother. She breaks into tears when she thinks of her husband. They have been together for 30 years, since the day she met him in a cafeteria when she was only 18 years old. “I can’t imagine a life without him…What does he think you should do? What does he tell you? “He is worse than me… he is very bad… he doesn’t say anything. Let him do what he can”bill.

Viktoriya’s anguish increases when she thinks of her basic needs, but especially of her 11-year-old daughter. “With all this, my husband and my we have been fired. We don’t have money, I can’t give them anything to help, but I don’t know what we’re going to eat tomorrow either. They say they help a lot of people but I have nothing“, The woman complains. She has gone to the consulate to report that on Thursday she has nowhere to go. At the moment, she waits. She has no answer. The collapse is monumental. And the anguish too.