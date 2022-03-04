War Russia – Ukraine today: Last minute live

World stocks fall again due to the war in Ukraine

World stock markets fell sharply again this Friday, amid fears raised by the war in Ukraine and the bombing of Europe’s largest atomic power plant. Paris and Frankfurt lost more than 3%, London close to 2% and in Madrid the Ibex35, the main stock market index, fell just over 1.70%. In Asia, after having lost just over 3% after the announcement of the bombings, the financial markets barely recovered: Tokyo ended down 2.23%, Hong Kong 2.54% and Shanghai 0.96%. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky accused Moscow on Friday of resorting to “nuclear terror” after the fire caused by a Russian attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which, however, did not experience an increase in radiation levels.