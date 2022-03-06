Home News War Russia – Ukraine today: Last minute live




Lily Twist
-
9
0

Ukraine says Russian troops “are demoralized”

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have assured early this Sunday that the Russian troops “are demoralized” and “continue to suffer great losses in weapons, equipment and personnel.” Specifically, in their daily report, they explained that “the Russian invaders” come to direct confrontation with the Ukrainian troops in “a very low moral and psychological condition”, due, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to their awareness “of the actual situation.”

The Ukrainian military has focused its efforts on repelling enemy missiles and airstrikes, as well as air cover of important Ukrainian objects and groups of troops. As of 6 a.m. local time, Russian forces have lost a total of 88 planes and helicopters, according to the statement.



