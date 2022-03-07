War Russia – Ukraine today: Last minute live

Johnson and Rutte warn against an immediate ban on Russian oil and gas

The Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, agreed on Monday that the reduction of dependence on Russian hydrocarbons must be done “step by step”instead of an immediate ban on all imports.

“We can’t just stop using oil and gas overnight, even from Russia,” Johnson told a joint news conference in London with Rutte and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We can do it quickly in the United Kingdom and other countries as well, but dependencies vary,” said the British head of government, who predicted a “transition period”

The price of Brent crude soared after the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, stated that he is in talks with the European Union (EU) to ban the import of oil from Russia.

“The general view is that we should move away from Russian hydrocarbons and do it all together,” but “we need to make sure we have enough supply to replace themsaid Johnson, who has put forward plans to study the possibility of increasing domestic UK production.

That does not mean that London abandons its objectives to reduce CO2 emissions, stressed the president, who stressed that he hopes to continue promoting nuclear and renewable energy.