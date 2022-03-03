War Russia – Ukraine today: Last minute live

Zelensky warns that if Ukraine disappears, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia “will be next”

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, warned on Thursday that if his country disappears, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia “will be next” for Russia. “If we are no longer here, then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will be next,” Zelensky told a news conference. The countries mentioned by the Ukrainian president are part of NATO, which means that if Russia invades one of them, the entire Alliance will go to war.