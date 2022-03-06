War Ukraine | The red lines that the Russian invasion has erased

Despite warnings from the United States, few believed it possible that Russian President Vladimir Putin would launch a full invasion of Ukraine. military operation has generated unanimous international rejection and retaliatory reactions throughout the world, mainly in Europe and the United States, and has not been limited to the political and economic world, but also in other fields, such as sports. Brussels has taken the step of banning the broadcasts on community territory of two official Russian media outlets, while Moscow, before the battery of economic sanctions and the decision of the EU to send weapons to the Ukrainian resistance, has evoked on more than one occasion the specter of nuclear war. Decisions that mark a new starting point unimaginable just ten days ago. The red lines that the invasion has erased.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has rendered ineffective some of the central lines of Germany’s foreign and defense policy. The Social Democratic Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, presented a plan to rearm the Armed Forces after describing the Russian attack as an “infamous violation of International Law” and positioning himself in favor of “putting limits on warmongers like Putin.”
The plan of the Government of Berlin, a coalition of social democrats, liberals and the greens, contemplates creating a fund of 100,000 million euros for investments in the military sector, which will be included in the Constitution. Germany will allocate more than 2% of its GDP to defensea NATO goal to which the country was approaching very slowly and which for years had been a source of controversy, mainly with the United States, reports from Berlin Andrés Goldszmidt. Germany did not hesitate to join the sanctions of the European Union, nor did it do so when it decided to suspend the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is to connect Russia with Germany under the waters of the Baltic.
Switzerland abandons neutrality
Neutral country par excellence, headquarters of international organizations and financial refuge of great fortunes, the Swiss country has joined the condemnation of the Russian invasion and the package of sanctions imposed by the West on Russia. Switzerland has been neutral in all kinds of wars since 1815. Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, after qualifying “unacceptable from the point of view of international law, politics and morals” the military operation of the Kremlin in Ukraine, said that his Government had decided to adopt the sanctions taken by Brussels against Russians who participate in the war and freeze their bank accounts.
Among those people are the president, Vladimir Putin, the prime minister, Mikhail Michoustine, and the foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, and other members of the Moscow government. The measure affects possible assets and bank accounts that those sanctioned in Switzerland may have.
EU censors Russian press
In a decision that has generated controversy, the EU decided to ban the broadcasts of the Russian media ‘Russia Today’ and ‘Sputnik’ on community territory, a measure aimed at to stop “the Kremlin’s media machinery” that “spreads lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our Union”, according to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyer.
‘Russia Today’, known as ‘RT’ is owned by Kemlin and was founded in April 2005. It has been heavily criticized for the way it is covering the invasion. “RT is a critical element in Russia’s disinformation and propaganda ecosystem,” the United States denounces. ‘Sputnik’, for its part, opened in 2014, is the news agency that also belongs to the Kremlin. Both media describe the invasion as “special military action”, the term used by Putin.
The ban has generated a great deal of debate within the EU as critics consider that this decision may undermine one of its sacred principles: freedom of the press. There are also concerns about the retaliation that the ban could have on the European press in Russia.”
The ghost of nuclear war
It was the Russian president who referred to nuclear weapons for the first time after invading Ukraine. Faced with the brake on the offensive due to the strong resistance of the Ukrainians, the package of Western sanctions and the decision of the EU to send weapons to Ukraine, Putin ordered his top military commanders to put the “deterrent forces“, a military euphemism for nuclear forces. Never before has this possibility been mentioned since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
Moscow keeps the warning active. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the Qatari television channel Al Yazera that US President Joe Biden “has experience and knows that there is no alternative to sanctions, but world war”, and that if a third World warthis would imply nuclear weapons and it would be destructive. In another subsequent intervention, Lavrov stated: “If some make a real war plan against us, and I think they do, they should think hard. We will not let anyone destabilize us,” he said.
World sport boycott
The condemnation of the sports world has been practically unanimous. One of UEFA’s first decisions was to change the venue for the Champions League final, originally scheduled for May 28 in Saint Petersburg, Putin’s hometown. The match will finally be played at the Stade de France in Paris. FIFA, for its part, has already disqualified the Russian team to play the World Cup in Qatar. Among other symbolic measures in the world of football, the German second division club Schalke stands out, which has removed the name of its main sponsor, the Russian company Gazprom, from its jersey.
There has also been a reaction in the world of basketball, with the suspension of Euroleague games involving Russian teams, as well as in Formula 1, whose organizers have decided to suspend the Russian GP, scheduled for September. The Russian tennis team has also been kicked out of the Davis Cup.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC), for its part, has decided to exclude Russia from the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, scheduled for March 4-13. The IOC, after accusing Moscow of violating the Olympic truce by invading Ukraine, announced its willingness to offer humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian athletes.
Disbandment of the big companies
The crisis has caused the disconnection of large European companies with ties to Russia, such as the oil companies BP, Shell or Total. Iberdrola and the French giant TotalEnergies have also dissociated themselves. In the automobile industry, the crisis also affects Volkswagen, Volvo, General Motors, Land Rover, Porche or Jaguar, which have stopped sending vehicles to Russia. One of the world’s leading shipping companies, Maersk, has announced the temporary suspension of all container shipping to and from Russia. It has also paralyzed sales in Russia Apple, as well as Google and Microsoft.
In the sector of the big clothing brands, Nike and the Catalan multinational Mango stand out, which announced this Thursday the closure of its stores in Russia before the difficulties to maintain the activity in full war. Ikea, the Swedish furniture and decoration company, has also ceased operations. what has decided temporarily discontinue operations in Russiaas well as suspend imports and exports to and from Russia and Belarus.
EU arms supply
The Treaty on European Union does not allow the EU’s multi-annual budget to be used to finance operations with military or defense implications. In less than a week, however, Russia’s war against Ukraine has managed to knock down this red line. Although to avoid the prohibition contained in the treaty, the Twenty-seven will use the European Peace Support Fund (EPF), an intergovernmental instrument created last yearendowed with a global budget of 5,000 million euros for the period 2021-2027 and that has already been used to support the African Union as well as countries such as Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova or Bosnia.
From now on it will also be used to finance the purchase of “lethal material” for Ukraine. The Twenty-seven will allocate this year 500 million euros to support the country militarily: 450 million to buy all kinds of weapons and ammunition and 50 million for non-lethal supplies, including fuel, protective equipment or communication devices.
Disconnection from the SWIFT system
Despite initial resistance from some European partners and the economic impact it will have on Europe, the European Union has also ended up disconnecting seven Russian banks from Swift, the communications system that makes it easy to receive or send international payments and to which 11,000 financial institutions from 200 countries are affiliated. The measure will harm the ability of these financial institutions – Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Bank Rossiya, Sovcombank, Vnesheconombank (VEB) and VTB Bank – to operate worldwide by forcing them to to opt for traditional procedures and slower alternatives -from emails to fax- to notify your operations.
Outside the list, for the time being, the entities Sberbank and Gazprombank, the first and third Russian banks, have remained. The reason, according to community sources, is that they channel most European payments of gas and oil from Russia, which, despite the war launched against its neighbor Ukraine, remains one of the main energy suppliers of the EU.
Borders open to refugees
This war has achieved what no previous migration crisis did, nor did the conflict in Syria in 2015 when millions of people fled the country and arrived on the European continent: May the Twenty-seven agree at the speed of light -in just five days- activate the European Directive on Temporary Protection. This is a regulation adopted in 2001, as a result of the Balkan war and the displacement of more than 3.2 million people, in the most serious migration crisis experienced in Europe since the Second World War.
The rule grants immediate protection in the event of a massive influx of displaced persons and avoids overwhelming asylum systems. Specifically, Ukrainians who benefit from this protection will have the right to obtain for at least one year -although it can be extended up to three- a residence permit, whether employed or self-employed, to education or vocational training, adequate accommodation, social assistance, financial support and medical care.