War Ukraine | The red lines that the Russian invasion has erased

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has rendered ineffective some of the central lines of Germany’s foreign and defense policy. The Social Democratic Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, presented a plan to rearm the Armed Forces after describing the Russian attack as an “infamous violation of International Law” and positioning himself in favor of “putting limits on warmongers like Putin.”

The plan of the Government of Berlin, a coalition of social democrats, liberals and the greens, contemplates creating a fund of 100,000 million euros for investments in the military sector, which will be included in the Constitution. Germany will allocate more than 2% of its GDP to defensea NATO goal to which the country was approaching very slowly and which for years had been a source of controversy, mainly with the United States, reports from Berlin Andrés Goldszmidt. Germany did not hesitate to join the sanctions of the European Union, nor did it do so when it decided to suspend the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is to connect Russia with Germany under the waters of the Baltic.