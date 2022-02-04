Whatsapp fixes a bug that allowed access to devices

WhatsApp has corrected an important vulnerability present both in the modality for consumers and in that of companies, through which a cyber attacker could be done with device control taking advantage of a call

The vulnerability has been rated as importance 4 or high according to the National Institute of Cybersecurity (Incibe), which has identified it in versions prior to WhatsApp for Android v2.21.23.2 e iOS v2.21.230.6; WhatsappBusiness for Android v2.21.23.2 and iOS 2.21.230.7; Y whatsapp for desktop v2.2145.0.

This security issue “could allow a cybercriminal a reading out of bounds of the stack (heap) during an established call”, as detailed on their website. This means that at the moment in which the user makes or receives a call through this application, a cyber attacker could access the device for remote control or to get data.

The vulnerability has already been corrected by Whatsapp and for this reason, Incibe urges update to the latest version of the ‘software’ in the different variants of the messaging ‘app’.