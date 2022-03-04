Where to watch the 2022 MotoGP World Championship on TV

Winter comes to an end, the sun shines brighter and the rumble of motorcycles trembles again. After a long wait, the season of MotoGP 2022 kicks off this weekend with the celebration of the Qatar Grand Prix.

With the drivers already ready to give gas and play the type in each race, duel, curve and centimeter of the track, the spectators wait impatiently for the lights to come on and the greatest show on two wheels to begin. With the return of the King’ Marc Márquez, this season it seems that the fight for the ‘poles’ and the victories will be more disputed than ever.

This edition will be the beginning of a new era in motorcycling. The was post Valentino Rossi. The Italian legend got off the bike last season and, despite the fact that it seems that no one will be able to fill such a huge void, the motorcycle gladiators will surely put on such a show that will help us cope with the absence of ‘Il dotore’.

Where to watch the 2022 MotoGP World Championship?

The 2022 MotoGP season will already be the fourth for the DAZN platform as holder of the rights, and the second since they took over Formula 1, a fact that led them to position themselves as benchmarks of ‘motosport’ in Spain.

[Consulta el calendario de MotoGP 2022]

Since its arrival in Spain, the British streaming service has been adding more and more sports rights to its catalog, but has always kept MotoGP as one of its strongholds. For this reason, DAZN does not limit itself to broadcasting the races, but also accompanies it with reports throughout the year.

In addition, by 2022 Jorge Lorenzo will become part of a team of DAZN commentators, which has other legends such as Álex Crivillé and Carlos Checa. Ernest Riveras and Izaskun Ruiz will continue to broadcast MotoGP, as will Natacha Alfageme and Carlos Pérez, as well as experts such as Ricard Jové and Juan Martínez.

[Cambios en el reglamento de MotoGP 2022]

How to follow the 2022 MotoGP World Championship?

If you want to be informed and follow the live broadcasts of the championship races, you can do so through our MotoGP World Championship special, where our readers have access to the Live narration of each appointment. In this way, we make it very easy for you so that you can follow all the events on the calendar, both MotoGP and Moto2 and Moto3, and you can know in detail everything that happens at each moment of the race and how the classification of each Grand Prix is ​​progressing.

[Consulta los pilotos que parten como favoritos en MotoGP 2022]

In addition to live monitoring of each World Cup race, in our motorcycling special you can find all the news about the current championshipas well as image galleries of all the Grand Prix and all those topics of interest that surround the great two-wheeled circus.