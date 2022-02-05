Where to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on TV

Fourteen years after Beijing-2008, the Chinese capital becomes the first city in history to host the Summer and Winter Games. Until February 20 snow sports have their big date, which can be followed by eurosport Y Movistar Plus+, that will offer more than 600 hours of programming.

The opening ceremony can be followed this Friday from 1:00 p.m. For the next two weeks eurosport 1 Y Eurosport 2 will monitor the 16 Olympic modalities, with special attention to the Spanish delegation led by the Catalans Ander Mirambell and Queralt Castellet. In addition to the snowboarder, Lucas Eguibar It is the other great Spanish medal option. Boardercross world champion hopes that the third will be the victory. His brother’s accident and the death of his coach cut short his Olympic preparation for the 2014 and 2018 Games and marked the life of the San Sebastian snowboarder, who wants to dedicate a metal to his brother Nico.

Two thematic channels

Movistar Plus+ will add two thematic channels in the Sports option with analysis of the day and repetitions of the competitions: Eurosport 3 It will be the Olympic channel for ice hockey, one of the most followed tournaments in the Winter Games. euro sport 4k It will also allow you to see the competition in the highest definition.