Why is there war between Russia and Ukraine? Origin and reasons for the conflict

During the last months, Russia has deployed more 100,000 soldiers (according to the latest statements from Washington, the number would already rise to 190,000) in the border that you share with Ukraine to the point that his own US President Joe Biden, has taken a Russian intervention for granted, arousing the fear of NATO allies. The military confrontation tries to be avoided in high level meetings between Russia, USA and NATO. Experts talk about more frenetic diplomatic activity since the Balkan war. Putin continues to demand that Ukraine not be accepted into NATO as the organization insists that the promise to incorporate the former Soviet republic remains in force. After several meetings at the highest level without excessively encouraging results, the diplomatic frenzy has not ceased in recent weeks with the ultimate goal of avoiding a military confrontation.