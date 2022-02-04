Will Xavi bet, now, on an eleven of thirty-year-olds?

What, in principle, was going to be a brazen bet on the youth and, above all, on the boys of the farmhousefor the generation in which many culés have deposited their hopes of life in the next decade, seems to become, although Xavi Hernandez will be the one who decides that it is so, in a thirtysomething projectin a brazen commitment to experience and seniority.

Once the Machiavellian winter market is closed, again with the clock as a witness (the entry of the documentation of aubameyang occurred one minute after the market closed), the eleven that everyone draws has an average age of almost, almost, 30 years, specifically, 29.6 years, that is, yes, 30 years. In it there would be, in effect, five thirty-year-olds: Alvés (38), Piqué (35), Alba (32), Busquets (33) and Aubameyang (32); two that almost would be: Ter Stegen (29) and Frankie De Jong (29) and only two young people, like Pedri (19) and Ferran Torres (21)even though the input Gavi (17) could lower, slightly, the average.

Possible starting eleven

The team that, in theory, would emerge from the very large squad made available to Xavi by Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff, would perhaps be the one made up of Ter Stegen; Alvés, Araujo (22 years old), Piqué, Alba; Of Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Adama (26), Aubameyang and Ferran Torres. In this theoretical starting team for the final part of the League championship, where Barça should get into the top four of the championship (it is now fifth, with 35 points, one less than Atlético, five less than Betis, 11 less than Sevilla and 15 less than the leader Real Madrid) are not the two best strikers, Ansu Fatidue to a long injury, and Dembélé, by discarding the one that, possibly, Xavi announces next Saturday.

Everyone agrees that the squad, with 31 members (25 professional cards), is still tremendously unbalanced. Nine forwards (only Dembéle is left-handed, well, ambidextrous), a single left-back (Alba, because Balde has been injured for six weeks), a single starting right-back (Alvés, because Xavi does not want Dest, Sergi Roberto is still injured and Mingueza has almost disappeared), a single left-handed central defender (Lenglet, because Umtiti, after a renewal of “financial engineering”, a formula criticized by Joan Laporta on other occasions) and three right-handed central defenders (Piqué, Araujo and Eric García, now injured). And, in midfield, quality, but only one pivot, veteran Busquets.

no sides

When Joan Domènech, from El Periódico, asked Cruyff how it was that they had not reinforced the defense in this winter market and if it was for economic reasons, the son of the ‘Goal Prophet’ explained that “the winter market is different from the summer, since the defenders are either starters or they don’t play at this point in the season. It is much easier to find attackers who do have pace of play. In this market, it is difficult to sign a starting player who comes on loan due to our financial situation. We have done an important part, that of the attack, but obviously we still have work to build the squad that we want to compete for everything”.

And, after that explanation, Cruyff almost justified Xavi ruling out Dembélé for the remainder of the season next Saturday “because, now, he does have strikers, not like in December.” And, yes, he has many forwards (10), which will probably help him improve his scoring average, which last season was 2.33 goals per game and this season is just 1.33.