Women gather to follow the debate on the abortion law for rape in Ecuador

Dozens of women gathered this Tuesday in front of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Ecuador in a vigil to follow the debate on a law that, once passed, will decriminalize abortion for rape, one of the demands of feminist groups in the country.

With green scarves and banners, a group of women’s activism held a peaceful demonstration outside the Legislative headquarters in Quito and remained in place with chants and shouts about the right to abortion. “We fight now not to die tomorrow,” read one of the banners that showed a woman with a green scarf and an anticovid mask, while a group of policemen monitored the activity.

Verónica Vera, from the ‘CunaSur’ collective, told EFE that the objective of the demonstration is to ensure that the debate held by the Assembly’s Justice Commission on the Abortion by Rape Law includes the proposals of feminist groups and society civil. What is sought is that the regulations “respond to the needs of rape survivors” who have become pregnant and who wish to interrupt this process, he added. The activist insisted that the vigil pretends that “the rights” of women are not violated and said that among the proposals of his group is that there are no deadlines to guarantee access to a voluntary, safe and legal abortion process in cases of rape. He recalled that in the discussion they had raised that there are procedures that would delay access to health services, such as the requirements of an “affidavit” or other procedures. Only the request should be enough to access the health system in these cases, added the activist, after recalling that abortion for rape is already decriminalized and regulated in many countries in the region, except Chile.

In its first debate on Monday, the Justice Commission of the National Assembly established a maximum of 28 weeks’ gestation for abortion for rape in those over 18 years of age, while minors and women with disabilities would not have that period. The draft of the draft of the Organic Law to Guarantee the Right to Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy in the Event of Rape, was presented by the Ombudsman’s Office, in compliance with a ruling of the Constitutional Court last April. In that debate, several criteria were issued, including that there should be no deadline for the interruption of pregnancy in the event of rape, although the one that prevailed after obtaining six affirmative votes was the one presented by legislator José Agualsaca, of the UNES correista movement, he said. a statement from the National Assembly.

The second debate is expected to take place around January 20, which is why Vera urgently demanded that the proposals that guarantee the rights of rape victims be introduced. In Ecuador, according to the activist, eleven daily complaints of rape are filed and many of the victims become pregnant, so it is imperative that a safe and legal abortion process is ensured. In addition, she argued that it is women from wealthy sectors who can currently access clandestine abortion processes, but the poor are those who are most exposed to the risk of dying from unsafe abortions because they cannot access the public health system.