Xavi, a new landscape for the attack

Xavi you know what you have. It is what it is, as Koeman argued months ago, but it is far from the same because Barça has reinforced its squad, prioritizing the improvement of the attack. Three of the four winter signings are forwards (Fernando Torresthe only structural investment since the club invested 55 million euros plus 11 in variables; Adama Traore Y Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) remaining Daniel Alves as the only and new defensive piece.

The objective of the club was to find the lost goal after the departure of Messi and Griezmann, assuming the risk of staying with Jordi Alba as the only left-back. There’s no more. Alejandro Balde, his possible substitution for the reserve team, who was not part of Xavi’s plans, has suffered an injury to his right ankle.

“We have signed three vertical players, with dribbles and goals” interceded jordi cruyff, director of international football for the Barça club. All three strikers hail from England: Ferran played for Manchester City, Aubameyang was the rebel star at Arsenal and Adama was a winger for Wolves. And, in addition, the three, each in their own way, have a knowledge of the Barça style of play. Ferran has worked with Guardiola and Luis Enrique. Adama was born in football at La Masia before his tour of England and Aubameyang has been managed at Arsenal by Arteta, Guardiola’s former assistant at City.

“More options”

Xavi has, as Jordi Cruyff recalled, “many more options” in attack. Many and more varied with respect to the bleak landscape that he found last November when he replaced Koeman. “The situation now is very different from that of December and we start the second round with many more options for the coach”, reiterated Jordi, before acknowledging that the position of left back, weak with the only presence of Alba, will not be corrected until the summer market. The real priority for Barça, which now has the full 25 professional players in the squad, was the striker.

And Xavi has also shown it by eliminating Alves from the Europa League entry list. Four signings have been made this winter and there was only room for three to face Naples on February 17 at the Camp Nou in the first leg (6:45 p.m.) of the round of 16. The coach has prioritized having his new offensive arsenal, pending, yes, the decision he adopts with the rebel Dembélé.

Dose Dani

He leaves out of that broad list of 32 players the veteran Brazilian defender (38 years old), whom he only wants to use in Barça’s basic objective this season, which is to be among the top four to reach the next Champions League. The technician stays with Sunrise on the left flank and destination, Mingueza or Araujo, a converted centre-back, on the right since Adama wanted to clarify that “I have never played as a winger”. At most, “I was a lane.”

With 24 players from the first team, all except the discarded Alves, and eight with a subsidiary file (Gavi, Ilias, Arnau Comas, Balde, Astralaga, Jandro, Alvaro Sanz and Arnau Tenas, the third goalkeeper) Xavi will manage in Europe. The coach will not have Abde or Ferran Jutglà because they do not meet the conditions to be registered on the B list. And on Sunday Atlético appears at the Camp Nou in a crucial appointment to verify if it sneaks into the Champions zone, which will serve to know what Xavi does with Dembélé.