Xavi claims personality to Barça in Naples

“We will go out to play the same way as if we had won 2-1 or 3-1 in the first leg,” says Xavi. It is something very contrasted, for years, decades even, that Barça does not know how to defend a result if it does not attack, away from its goal, keeping and hiding the ball.

“Whoever has the ball will have more numbers to win, and we have to go that way,” says the coach

Xavi has seen him since he was a player and he sees him as he does now as a coach, so his recipe for moving forward in the Europa League and winning in Naples (the tie does not work in any modality or amount after the deletion of the double value of the goals in the opposite field) will be the same as always: try to take the initiative. Have personality and show it.

But in front he will not have a rival that allows it. On the contrary. Napoli also need to win, and they will try to do it from initiative, aggressiveness and intensity, and not through a defensive approach to surprise the counterattack. Xavi waits for that. Not only because it is the style of the Italian team, and the idiosyncrasy that Luciano Spalletti instills, but because Napoli play at home, under the protection of their fans.

“Whoever has the ball will have more numbers to win, and we have to go that way”, Xavi bet, lamenting that the team had not done “homework” at the Camp Nou. He did, but wrong. He created 21 scoring chances, but only directed five shots between the three sticks and only one ended in the net: the penalty converted by Ferran Torres, who failed the other eight times.

Nothing that Napoli can propose conditions Xavi, who clings to the model of the game even though Barça’s results do not fully respond. The meeting will be “a test” of Barça’s competitive level that will allow checking the degree of progression that the team has experienced since it was expelled from the Champions League in December by Bayern Munich or if you need more time to compete as equals against anyone.

The end of each match

“Napoli is a Champions rival, and is fighting for the shield“, recalled Xavi, who did not want to get dramatic due to the repercussions of a hypothetical elimination. Life will continue after the return of Italy. “Each match is a final due to the urgencies that Barça has. If it were Friday, we would say that the final is next Sunday”, he suggested, alluding to Athletic’s visit to the Camp Nou in the League. Finishing in the top four is the club’s absolute priority.

Also yours. Along the way, however, his concern as coach is that the team play well as a means to achieve the end, which is none other than victory. Xavi affirms that the team is growing and he clung to the “good feelings” that he generates, aware at the same time that the endorsement of the results is needed.

The good feelings that the attitude of Ousmane Dembele. He returned to defend him once he has returned to ownership in Valencia, which does not mean that he will keep it in Naples. Xavi sees the footballer happy, as if nothing had broken in there in the locker room and he’s not going to leave in four months. “He has been an exemplary professional who has not caused any problems. He always trains well and is positive for the team,” he guaranteed.