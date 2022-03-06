Xavi: “Everyone is excited to come to Barça”

Barça plays against Elche this Sunday (4:15 p.m.) and Xavi Hernandez he divides his time between preparing the match and designing the squad. The Barça coach has time for the whole coach, who before resuming training (on Thursday) has participated in talks with players likely to be signed.

One has already been announced: the young Santander Pablo Torre, 18 years old. The other resists and is in an initial phase of negotiations: Erling Haland. Xavi met with the Norwegian striker in Munich. He has not denied it. “But I can’t give details,” argued the coach. Nor has he denied that an agreement in principle has been reached with Andreas Christensen of Chelsea.

“Everyone is excited to come to Barça and we have to take advantage of this,” Xavi stated generically after contacting those and other players he is interested in joining the team. “No one has told me no” He assured, before adding a nuance: “Another thing is the contractual and economic circumstances, I don’t get involved there”.

Lack of money, plenty of football

And that lack of economic muscle compared to other clubs is Barça’s biggest problem. He makes up for it with the football proposal defended by Xavi, who comes to represent the symbol of one of the best teams in history: Pep Guardiola’s Barça (2008-12), that later had continuity with Tito Vilanova and Luis Enrique until the decline that he pointed out after Ernesto Valverde.

“I explain to them the idea that we have, the game model that we follow and that they are going to enjoy. I am not fooling anyone, I tell them the truth of what they will find. I tell them that they will be in the best club in the world and in a city like Barcelona.”There are so many circumstances that add up…”, Xavi recounted, playing his role, not only emblematic. He is the coach that the footballer in question will have.

speaking of talents

Pedri will certainly have it, praised as much as Pablo Torre was last week, and Xavi compared him to Andrés Iniesta, “the greatest talent I’ve seen in Spanish football.” “Although they criticize me for saying that Pedri reminds me of Andrés, he will continue to remind me of him,” Xavi proclaimed with a smile.

"Riqui has fierce competition. I feel bad not giving him more minutes, but he has high-level players ahead of him. It's not a lack of professionalism or quality" Xavi Hernández / Barça Coach

Dani Alves will have it next year “because of everything that permeates the locker room.” Xavi is delighted by the performance that his former teammate is giving and will plead for the renewal for one season so that he can attend the World Cup in Qatar. It was a risky bet the signing of the Brazilian, who arrived free, 38 years old and unemployed after leaving Sao Paulo.

It will be more difficult for Riqui Puig, who plays a residual role in the squad and may even be more marginal with the arrival of Torre. “Riqui has fierce competition. I feel bad not giving him more minutes, but he has high-level players ahead of him. It’s not a lack of professionalism or quality,” Xavi stressed, before slipping that he will have to distribute minutes for the five games ( Elche, the two from Galatasaray, Osasuna and the classic against Madrid) that will be played over the next two weeks.