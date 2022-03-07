Xavi: “It’s a family victory, a group victory”

The changes changed Barça. not just because Ferran signed the 1-1. Nor because Memphis settled the match with Elche by signing an imposing penalty that shook the goal of Edgar Badia. “It’s a group victory, a family victory, a team victory… It was deserved and very important. It’s vital,” said a relieved Xavi after chaining the fourth consecutive win, something that hadn’t happened since February 2021. It’s been more than a year.

But the appearance of Ferran, who started as a left winger in the second half after substituting for Gavi and was more decisive as a ‘nine’ or ‘false nine’, changed the distressing landscape that Xavi’s team faced. Distressing because Elche certified what was already known. First shot on goal, first goal conceded by Barcelona.

Natural hand! The Spanish proverb never fails: Who does not cry does not suck. pic.twitter.com/o0obAP9MsA – Pere Milla (@PereMilla7) March 6, 2022

Distressing because the controversial penalty converted by memphis sparked controversy. “The Spanish proverb does not fail. Who does not cry does not suck,” said Pere Milla, reflecting Elche’s anger, outraged by Hernández Hernández’s decision punishing the arm movement of Barragán, the right side of the Elche team, with the maximum penalty. “I’m not talking about the referees. I’ve already said it many times,” said the Barça coach.

Discussion with Francis

Francisco, the Elche coach, did speak, outraged because the Canarian referee did not determine that there was a penalty in the hands of Alba or Busquets. As soon as the match was over, the former Girona coach approached Xavi, who was recriminating him for not having thrown a ball out after Alba noticed some discomfort.

“In Barragán’s hand, the VAR and the referee interpret, in the Barça area you don’t look” Francisco, Elche coach

“Barça is a top-level team, we have competed and had our chance. In Barragán’s hands, the VAR and the referee interpret, in those of Barça’s area you don’t look at it. I believe in the arbitration establishment, to beat Barça you have to give everything, and today it didn’t happen”, the Elche coach complained.

“Nothing, nothing important. It was the normal tension of the game,” the Barça coach apologized later, trying to play down those final scenes, already with the 1-2 fixed on the Martínez Valero scoreboard in which he argued with his colleague . “We expected them to throw the ball out, nothing more”, added Xavi, even remembering that he ended up chatting and making “jokes with Pere Milla because we have friends in common”.

The “great match of Edgar Badía”

It was Barça’s turn, according to its coach, to win the match “by more goals difference”. But he ended up needing that disputed penalty for Memphis to find the goal again, leaving an imposing right hand that shook the goal of Edgar Badía, the best player of the match. “He had a great game. And Elche, too. In the first half it was difficult for us to progress”, acknowledged the Barcelona coach, concerned about what he saw in the first half. “At half-time I left very angry because a game was lost He didn’t deserve to lose.”

Later, Xavi modified the entire offensive structure (Ferran entered first, then Memphis and Adama) to change a game that was uphill for him. “Upstairs I have a very important range of possibilities,” said the coach. “With Xavi we have made a great change,” said Ferran, happy to reconcile himself with the goal after thick games.

“Ferran and Memphis made the difference, then Adama came on and revolutionized the game in a quarter of an hour. We can’t forget Ousmane’s match”, added Xavi, reinvigorating the value of his forwards. He used five to come back on a rough afternoon where Barça “wasn’t very effective”.