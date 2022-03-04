ZTE bets on advanced technology in its new Blade V40 series

The ZTE company has presented the Blade V40 series at the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona. With different configurations and improved performance, the Blade V40 5G, Blade V40 Pro, Blade V40, and Blade V40 Vita have been other highlights of the congress.

The device is equipped with 5G 3.0 super antenna, which is conducive to working speed, as well as more stable and smarter. The mobile Internet in the 5G era has formally entered the stage of high bandwidth and low latency, in which a smartphone it means a lot for the smart lifestyle. This is a suitable terminal for users who need stable and high-speed signals to improve their online experience and move in scenarios in the 5G era.

Blade V40 5G

Blade V40 5G is powered by 7nm octa-core 5G processor, and applied 5G super antenna with 360° integrated antenna system and sound reference signal technology, so you can enjoy the acceleration with triple networks 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi.

Blade V40 Pro

Equipped with 65W fast charging and 8.3mm thick design, it balances performance and looks. The idea is to meet the needs of the most demanding network speed users, also providing an ultra-fast charging system. It has a 5,100mAh high-capacity battery and ZTE’s smart saving technology, which promises hours of battery life.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro has a novel look, and the 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 8-bit color depth covers the full brightness DCI-P3 wide color gamut, making the tones of the panel rich, and with a more natural color transition. The camera inherits a simple layout with a double ring design. As for the colors, it comes in a blue-pink color superimposed with a starry texture. This is the Magic Gradient that gives the phone a quite unique look.

Blade V40

It comes equipped with an FHD+ screen and a triple 48MP camera, for an HD experience. Currently, visual communication is highly demanded and advances in smartphones they gradually focus on the size of the scene and the camera settings. This is a large screen FHD+ mobile, in which one of the highlights is the 6.67-inch FHD+ panel, with a screen-to-body ratio of 92.1%, which provides an immersive experience.

It is configured with a triple 48MP camera, as well as a 4cm macro lens, a depth lens, automatic HDR adjustments and a function of selfie 8MP AI beauty camera.

Blade V40 Vita

It integrates the HD+ Waterdrop Display screen, a typology that contributes to improving the visual impact and prolonging battery life. It also adopts a 6.745-inch HD+ waterdrop screen, with a 91% screen-to-body ratio.

Equipped with a very powerful 6,000mAh battery, 22.5W fast charger and AI power saving system, features that provide good performance and long service capacity. UFS 2.2 flash memory helps the model outperform many competing mobile phones.

It will be gradually launched on the market, and will be available in all channels, including the operator market, the open market, the sales channels online and offlinestarting next April