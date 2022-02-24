Zverev, expelled from the Acapulco tournament for hitting the chair umpire with rackets

The German Alexander Zverev, second seeded, has been disqualified from the acapulco tournament after repeatedly hitting the judge’s chair in the doubles match he had just lost.

“Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev was suspended from the tournament in Acapulco,” the organization said in a statement.

The German tennis player, who had just lost with the Brazilian Marcelo Melo in the first round of the doubles tournament against the British Lloyd Glasspool and finn Harri Heliovaara (6-2, 4-6 and 10-6), he hit the structure where the chair umpire of the match was located at least three times and in one of them he even almost hit one of his feet.

Zverev will not be able to play in the second round of the individual tournament against his compatriot Peter Gojowczyk, qualified directly for the quarterfinals. The German had beaten the American in the first round Jenson Brooksby in the game that ended later in history (4:54 in the morning). In the same tournament, Rafael Nadal achieved victory against the American Dennis Kudla (World 100) 6-3 and 6-2.